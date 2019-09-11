Almo Professional A/V to Offer Fully Kitted Zoom Room Bundles

Almo Professional A/V has joined forces with Zoom to offer fully kitted Zoom Room Hardware Bundles, all of which will be stocked and ready for shipping in the U.S. and Latin America, and designed to transform any area into an easy-to-use collaboration workspace.

Almo has also entered a new distribution partnership with Huddly, and now offers Huddly Cameras, which are Zoom Room-approved with the Huddly IQ featured in the “Huddle Room” bundle. This bundle is being shown in a dedicated Zoom Room demo area during the Almo E4 Experience, coming to New York Metro on September 25 and Atlanta on October 15.

In addition to the E4 Experience, the Huddle Room bundle is being shown in the Avocor booth at Zoomtopia in San Jose, October 15-16, and in the Almo Professional A/V booth at InfoComm Colombia, October 23-25.

“Being able to work with Zoom to provide these readily available hardware bundles is a true advantage for our partners and their end user customers,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “At Almo, we evaluated collaboration software options for several years and found Zoom to have the best features and intuitive user options available. In fact, Zoom has become a key communication tool that is prevalent in the day-to-day business life of more than 350 Almo employees.”

“We worked with Zoom to design specific bundles based on their ease of installation for our integrators and to help them create the most seamless customer experience,” said Brian Rhatigan, CTS, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Our new partnership with Huddly allows us to bundle the automated Huddly IQ camera, which is Zoom Room-approved. Through these carefully selected Zoom Room Hardware Bundles, Almo is making it easy for integrators to get all of the necessary components in a single box, with a single SKU, from a single supplier. All of the hardware included in these bundles has been approved by Zoom for use on the platform, which takes out all the guesswork and ensures compatibility. And, the best part is that that our Zoom Room Bundles will be stocked and ready to ship.”

"We have been looking for an opportunity to partner with Almo Professional A/V so the creation of the Zoom Room bundles has been an ideal way to bring our Zoom Room-approved conference cameras to Almo integrators in a package that is both efficient and readily available for collaboration spaces," said Nicolas Domeyko, VP Americas at Huddly. "We couldn't have picked a more exciting time to join the E4 Experience and look forward to showcasing our AI-powered cameras in the Zoom Room demonstrations this fall."

Zoom Room Bundles

The following Zoom Room Bundles are available now through Almo:

Small Huddle Space (1-2 people)

MXL AC-404-Z Low Profile Conference Microphone

Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra High-Definition Camera

Huddle Room (2-7 people)

Huddly IQ Camera Videoconferencing Camera

MXL USB Conferencing Microphone Kit

Lenovo ThinkCentre M920x Tiny PC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch

JBL PSB-1 2.0 Channel Active Soundbar

Zoom Room Bundles with Almo Managed Services for Digital Signage

When the Zoom Room Bundles are combined with Almo’s Managed Services for Digital Signage, integrators can also provide content for Zoom Room signage mode so when the screens are not in use they can serve as digital options or corporate communications boards, and at the same time, provide recurring revenue options for integrators.

According to Jim Nista, senior director of content creation services for Almo Professional A/V, “We have found that many of Zoom’s digital signage users are running employee-facing content. Almo Digital Signage services include content templates, such as widgets with easy-to-deploy information, like news, weather, custom calendars, waiting lists and tickets. Almo also offers standard content templates for digital menus and lobby directories. These templates can be added to the Zoom Room bundle like a product, with the added benefit of allowing integrators to earn recurring revenue for the life of the installation.”