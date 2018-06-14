Almo Offers Free Barco ClickShare Training

Almo Professional A/V is offering Barco ClickShare Certified Technician training. Taking place on June 19 and June 20 at the new Almo Professional A/V office in Baltimore, MD, the training is worth three AVIXA CTS Renewal Units (RUs). Participants in the June 19 session can earn a Certified Specialist designation, while those in the June 20 session can become Certified Technical Experts.

The Baltimore training sessions are being led by Rob Ziv, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. According to Ziv, “Resellers and integrators who want to set themselves apart from the competition while earning valuable CTS RUs should take advantage of this opportunity to become Barco ClickShare certified.”

“During the one day training, participants are going to master new technologies, develop new skills, and refresh their knowledge of Barco products," he added. "As a result, they will earn the reputation as a Barco certified business partner while providing a competitive advantage and in-house expertise, all of which increase visibility and business potential.”

The training sessions take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with lunch included. Additional dates are being planned for Almo-led training sessions in multiple cities across the U.S.

The Barco Certified Specialist training session incorporates details on ClickShare functionality, installation, management, and configuration, and is considered to be an introductory course. It includes integration in the corporate network, management suite use, security, configuration, Wi-Fi management, and tips and tricks.

The Barco Certified Technical Expert training session includes ClickShare installation, management, and configuration on a deeper level through hands-on exercises. This training provides expert ClickShare knowledge for installation engineers, IT profiles, and others interested in Barco, including partners, resellers, and large end users. Participants must hold the Barco Certified Specialist designation as a prerequisite.

To register for the June Almo/Barco ClickShare Training sessions, visit http://almoproav.net/campaigns/barco/jun18/index.html