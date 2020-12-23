Almo Employees Give Back

Despite the many pandemic-related challenges faced in 2020, employees at Almo Corp. continue to move forward with a focus on being grateful and giving back through participation in numerous local and national outreach efforts. Blood donations, food and toy drives, and participation in physical activities such as walking and golf charity events framed up the fall and holiday season for Almo employees.

“There are so many people in need right now and our employees recognize this and want to help in every capacity possible—I’m humbled by their passion and willingness to donate time and resources with gratitude,” said Warren Chaiken, president and CEO, Almo Corp. “Our business model centers around serving the needs of our customers and community. Almo employees are living this model every day. Having the ability to improve the lives of others is a powerful privilege that comes with a sense of obligation. Acting on this allows us to create meaning by making the lives of others better, whether they are loved ones, people in the community, or people across the nation.”

Food Donation

Almo donated nearly $4,000 to the Somerton Interfaith Food Bank in Philadelphia while also making significant donations of non-perishable food items to local food banks across the country, including The Assistance Center of Towson Churches in Maryland and Long Island Cares – The Harry Chapin Food Bank in New York. As a result, hundreds of families had food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Toy Drive

Almo hosted a Toy Drive to benefit the Philadelphia-area Pottstown Cluster of Religious Charities and St. Christopher’s Hospital Oncology Unit. Maryland Marine Toys for Tots also received donations. Through these contributions, Almo collected hundreds of toys and many gift cards to help make the holidays special for others.

Blood Drive

Almo teams across the country donated as part of the Red Cross Blood Donation program.

American Red Cross Disaster Fund

With the large number of hurricanes and wildfires raging across the country—some even affecting Almo employees, partners, and customers—Almo employees chose to make monetary donations to the American Red Cross Disaster Fund, offering support to those in dire need.

Anti-Defamation League Virtual Walk

ADL Philadelphia hosted a virtual walk to help build community even from home. Many Almo employees participated in this walk in an effort to help while improving their own strength and health. This was part of a national movement that took place in October.

Golf Classic

This fall, Almo employees participated in the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL) 29th annual Golf Classic. The proceeds raised by the event helped cover operational expenses for the youth served during these uncertain times. Almo manufacturing partners also sponsored this event, including Samsung, EMA, Midea, Galanz, Danby, Sharp, and Bosch.