Almo Gives Back

This summer Almo participated in local-area fundraisers, volunteer outreach, and service projects designed to give back to non-profit organizations in the community and professional industry.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to our local communities, favorite charities and industry-related organizations,” said Warren Chaiken, president and CEO, Almo. “Our secret sauce has always been and always will be our people. Our culture is not only comprised of talented, hardworking professionals, but those with big hearts who want to make a difference in the community and for various causes by being actively involved and working together to change people’s lives for the better.”

P.A.L. Bike Build

On June 20, as part of the Almo Dealer Channel National Business Conference, Almo’s team-building time was dedicated to the Philadelphia Chapter of the Police Athletic League (P.A.L.). P.A.L. provides safe havens for thousands of kids, some in the toughest neighborhoods of Philadelphia. From homework clubs, computer classes, and citywide educational tournaments, to more than a dozen organized sport activities, P.A.L. helps children stay safe, productive, and engaged in worthwhile activities. Employees—along with support from Sharp Appliances—worked together to build bicycles that P.A.L. then distributed to children.

(L to R) Peter Weedfald, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America (SEMCA); Almo’s Chaiken; Officer Keith Balco of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia; Jack Halperin, Almo; and Sharp Home Appliance’s Todd MacGregor.

“The feeling of accomplishment after successfully completing any task is always sweeter when you know the end result benefited those in need,” said Jack Halperin, senior vice president sales and customer service, dealer channel division, Almo.

Splash for Cash

On July 12, employees at Almo's headquarters paid to take turns knocking company executives and other colleagues into a dunk tank during the second annual Splash for Cash. The event raised more than $7,000, and a Go Fund Me page was set up for additional contributions. All of the funds raised went directly to the American Cancer Society.

Almo's Warren Chaiken in the dunk tank with help from Maureen Mead, also of Almo, and Nancy Onffroy, Samsung.

Integrate Baltimore

On August 1, Almo employees took time out of the company's national sales meeting to give back to Integrate Baltimore. Almo’s vendor partners made product donations worth more than $25,000. In addition, Almo made a monetary donation of more than $4,000 through a corporate contribution and raffle money raised at the event.

Other Charitable Contributions

Almo employees visited the AstraZeneca Hope Lodge-American Cancer Society to prepare “breakfast for dinner” for the patients and caregivers at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Almo's interns donated their time to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity and Holy Redeemer Food Pantry.