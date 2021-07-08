Allen & Heath Expands Installation Portfolio

The What: Allen & Heath is introducing several new additions to its installation portfolio, including compact Dante breakout boxes, touch-screen control panels and an echo cancelling module.

The What Else: Specifically, the AHM-64 audio matrix processor can now supply hardware-based echo cancellation via the AEC processing expansion module, providing 12 channels of AEC with a 150-millisecond adaptive FIR filter, non-linear processing for residual echo and background noise reduction, plus AGC (Automatic Gain Control) for the far-end signal.

Three new Dante interfaces include the DT20 with two mic/line inputs on combi connectors; the DT02 with two line outputs on XLR; and the DT22 with 2 x 2 I/O on Phoenix connectors. The compact form-factor, in conjunction with rugged aluminum casing, makes them suitable for portable AV applications while surface-mount and rack-mount kits enable integration into more permanent installs.

Rounding out the new offerings, the CC-7 (seven-inch) and CC-10 (10-inch) touch panels augment the existing range of remote-control options for AHM-64, dLive and Avantis mixers. PoE powered and pre-configured to run the Allen & Heath Custom Control app in kiosk mode, they offer an alternative to BYOD (bring your own device) in houses of worship, corporate and educational facilities.

The Bottom Line: The installation portfolio expansion is a response to a changing paradigm where every room is a potential videoconferencing facility, audio needs to reach new spaces over complex networks and AV control gets more distributed and user specific.