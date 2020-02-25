Aligning SLOs with employability (eCampus News)

"Today’s universities measure student learning outcomes (SLOs) through in-class assessments targeting the micro and macro level of a learner’s knowledge acquisition."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Important and perennial questions raised today in eCampus News: Why is there no systematic link between student learning outcomes at both the micro- and macro-level and desired skills and experiences sought by employers? How can we better align SLOs to optimize career readiness? Interesting PoV on core competencies and job readiness, and how to best serve students in a highly competitive marketplace.