Alfalite Has New UHD Finepix LED Panels—Here's What You Need to Know

Alfalite launched its new UHD Finepix AlfaCOB fixed installation LED panels. With a pixel pitch ranging from 0.6-1.8mm, these panels build off their Alfalite UHD Finepix predecessors with a completely new mechanical and electronic design of their predecessors and feature AlfaCOB, an evolution of Alfalite's ORIM technology, for mounting on MicroLED or MIP (MiniLED in Package).

The new AlfaCOB protection gives these modules a longer lifetime (>100,000 hours), a lower failure rate (PFR<5 PPM/year), an outstanding horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 175 degrees, as well as higher contrast, colorimetry and image uniformity.

LED panels with AlfaCOB technology have anti-static electrical protection (ESD > 10kV), improved thermal dissipation parameters and excellent resistance to impact (>=10Kg), liquids (>=IP65), chemicals and fire (UL94-0 compliance). In addition, they have anti-reflection properties, improved mechanical accuracy between modules (<0.5mm) and enjoy the shortest repair time on the market.

The Alfalite UHD Finepix AlfaCOB solution is designed for markets and environments such as control rooms, broadcast and VP XR, corporate, entertainment, and digital art.

The new panels also offer a host of features that enhance picture quality, including 1,500 cd/m2 nits brightness, 7,680 Hz frame rate, 25,000:1 contrast, and 16:9 aspect ratio. Other features include Smart TV-All in One Media Player, AI Voice Remote Control, One Click and Reach (X Mirror Control System), and touch screen.