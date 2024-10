AJA Video Systems has been delivering Dante-based solutions since 2020. AJA Product Manager Damian Horne talks with SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore about the advantages of a Dante-based workflow for churches, schools, and live event venues — and how AJA’s recently enhanced Dante AV 4K-T transmitters and 4K-R receivers can improve that workflow.

