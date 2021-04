"To prevent a backlog of IT requests and consultations during the coronavirus pandemic, Dartmouth College has started relying on AI-powered chatbots to act as an online service desk for students and faculty alike, the school said Wednesday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Dartmouth is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence . Read how the school is using chatbots to quickly field IT help desk questions and requests during the pandemic.