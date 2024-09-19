How AI Kiosks Bring Aquarium Guests Closer to Penguins

Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina launched its AI Interactive Penguin Exhibit. To bring the interactive AI kiosk experience to life, Ripley Entertainment has engaged VUIX AI for a new level of interaction and education to visitors at Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse, offering immersive, multilingual engagement with the aquarium's beloved penguins.

VUIX AI, a collaboration between Immersive Arts and Smart Matter AI, is a software and hardware solution that enhances guest experiences at attractions, hospitality venues, and cultural properties worldwide. At Ripley's Aquarium, the VUIX AI kiosk allows guests to ask any question about the penguins and receive instant, accurate responses from a custom Ripley's Animal Care Team member avatar, providing a dynamic and personalized experience for every visitor.

In just over two months since its installation, the VUIX AI kiosk at Ripley's Aquarium has successfully answered over 10,000 penguin-related questions from guests, with a portion of these interactions conducted in languages other than English. The VUIX AI kiosk supports over 20 languages, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all visitors. The success of the audience engagement technology is a testament to storytelling with a unique and inclusive guest experience.

Beyond providing informational support, the powerful AI technology behind VUIX AI can also be integrated with point-of-sale, wayfinding, reservation, and management systems, offering operators a comprehensive tool to enhance guest services and streamline operations.

Ripley Entertainment and VUIX AI are excited about the potential to expand the interactive AI technology across other Ripley’s locations, to create new guest experiences. As this ongoing relationship develops, visitors can look forward to more groundbreaking AI-driven exhibits in the future.

“We are thrilled with the innovative collaboration and the impact that VUIX AI has had on guest engagement," said Josh Cohen, founder of VUIX AI and Immersive Arts. "With over ten thousand questions being answered in a two-month period, we know we’ve created a successful turn-key AI system for Ripley’s and other attraction operators. Our technology extends beyond experiential guest engagement, as it can be utilized to automate daily operational tasks and drive revenue, via integration with a property’s wayfinding, point-of-sale, reservation, or management systems.”