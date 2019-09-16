Topics

AI and Mixed Reality Drive Educational Gaming into 'Boom Phase' (Campus Technology)

"Artificial intelligence and mixed reality have driven demand in learning games around the world, according to a new report by Metaari. A five-year forecast has predicted that educational gaming will reach $24 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate of 33 percent and a quadrupling of revenues. Metaari is an analyst firm that tracks advanced learning technology."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A breathtaking amount of development, innovative new immersive products driven by AI, and rapid acquisition are ushering in a golden age of educational games. Gamification has long-been cited as integral to the next chapter of learning; these metrics back that up on a global scale.