Advanced Partners to Launch New Google Jamboard in Canada

Advanced announced a new partnership with Google and BenQ to distribute Google Jamboard throughout Canada.



“We are honored to have been selected to bring the cutting-edge Google Jamboard to Canadian schools and corporate facilities,” said Mark McPherson, Advanced Executive Vice President. “Basic whiteboards are used in schools and offices everywhere, but whiteboards don’t store progress. They don’t bring the entire classroom, or team, into the conversation. Jamboard brings whiteboards into the future with cloud storage, real-time collaboration tools like those in G Suite, as well as access to the endless information available through Google Search. It makes collaboration easier and more productive than ever before.”

Google Jamboard is a 55-inch, 4K display on which users can write, explore and import content on the web, and save their sketches and brainstorms to the cloud. Users can draw on the board with a stylus that requires no batteries or pairing, and they can erase either with the eraser or with their fingers, the same way they could on a whiteboard. Jamboard has the same real-time collaboration tools as G Suite, allowing multiple people to access the board through touch, additional Jamboards, or simply through the Jamboard app for phone or tablet.