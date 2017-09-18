AdMobilize Partners with AVT

AdMobilize announced the appointment of AVT to serve as its exclusive distribution partner in the Corporate, Education and Government vertical markets in Australia and New Zealand.



According to Mike Neel, AdMobilize Global Head of Sales & Marketing, the appointment will accelerate the delivery of real-time data analytics technology to AVT resellers and end-user customers.

“Engagement without analytics in the commercial AV industry simply no longer works for anyone,” said Neel. ���Real-time information about who is being engaged, for how long, and with what outcome represents the next great advance in making display-based visualization systems a meaningful and productive component of an audiovisual experience. Australia and New Zealand are two of the most forward-looking display markets in the world. They understand the importance of integrating analytics into their systems and this distribution partnership with avt will make that an immediate reality.”

Depending on one’s usage and installation environment, the AdMobilize platform can, in real-time, track ad performance and customer engagement; capture people, vehicle, and crowd analytics; segment campaigns and content by hour and site; validate viewership; target by both audience demographic and emotion; optimize store traffic flow; locate popular zones, and view store activity, amongst much more. All captured analytics are fed to a cloud-based dashboard or API that allows end-users to assess results and performance, identify trends, and make any necessary adjustments to the displayed content.

According to Neel, AdMobilize and AVT met at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida.