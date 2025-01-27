Adamson Launches the MG10 and M10 Loudspeakers

Introducing the Adamson Systems Engineering MG10, a dual 10-inch stage monitor loudspeaker designed to deliver enhanced performance and flexibility for professional audio applications. The MG10 is meticulously crafted to deliver high-quality sound clarity across a frequency range of 60 Hz-20 kHz, making it an ideal choice for any type of live performance. Capable of producing a maximum SPL of 139 dB, the MG10 ensures dynamic sound reproduction in any environment.

Central to the MG10’s performance is its integrated 2-channel Class-D amplifier, which delivers an outstanding 2400 W total output. This cutting-edge technology is paired with Adamson’s proprietary onboard processing, ensuring precision and consistency in audio performance. To further enhance its versatility, the MG10 includes a 50-degree horizontal and 100-degree vertical coverage pattern, enabling accurate sound dispersion in diverse acoustic settings.

The compact MG10 measures 20.5x12.75x21.25 inches, with a manageable weight of 57 pounds. Its design features an integrated pole mount and a kickstand that allows up to a 45-degree face tilt, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from floor monitoring to elevated installations.

Flexibility is further enhanced by the availability of the MG10 in a passive version, the M10. The passive model offers 8Ω impedance and advanced Lake processing, providing audio professionals with even greater options for integration into their existing setups.

"We're excited to introduce the MG10 to the professional audio world," said Pieter van Hoogdalem of Adamson Systems Engineering. "This monitor represents a significant leap in acoustic engineering, combining our proprietary waveguide technology with high-excursion dual 10-inch drivers. The result is a monitor that delivers unprecedented clarity and coverage, designed to meet the exacting standards of today's audio professionals across various applications."

The MG10 was designed for a broad spectrum of performance applications. From its robust construction to its impeccable sound quality, the MG10 embodies Adamson's commitment to innovation and excellence in audio engineering.