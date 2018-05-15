Adam Green Joins Broadsign

Broadsign has hired Adam Green to oversee the growth of its global programmatic DOOH platform as SVP and general manager of Broadsign Reach. In his new role, Green will manage sales efforts with publishers; partnerships with DSPs, exchanges, and advertisers; marketing; product development and more. He joins Broadsign from Google, where he led its relationships with large media and creative agencies in Canada.

“As we continue our quest to grow programmatic DOOH across the globe, we’re looking for new ways to push the medium to be as big and bold as it can be. Adam Green is an ideal leader with the experience to help us take programmatic DOOH from a curiosity to a mainstream transaction method,” shared Broadsign CEO, president, and chairman Burr Smith.

“Delivering the right ad to the right people at the right moment makes for a more relevant and enjoyable ad experience, and Broadsign Reach is key technology to accomplishing that,” noted Green. “The mindshare and talent of Broadsign’s team is unmatched, and I can’t wait to work with them to build Reach into a scaled business that delivers even more value to customers, advertisers and audiences around the world.”

Prior to joining Broadsign, Green spent eight years at Google, where he helped grow the company’s cloud-computing division and managed its relationship with Canadian tech giant Shopify. Previously, Green held roles as a management consultant at KPMG, and a business analyst for Keating Technologies, where he helped set up a retail channel for Gateway Computer. Green graduated from Queen’s University with a degree in mechanical engineering.