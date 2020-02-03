ACME to Showcase LED Range at ISE 2020

Stage lighting manufacturer ACME Lighting will showcase its latest solutions at ISE 2020 on Stand 5-S140.

ACME's Solar Impulse (pictured on the right) hybrid moving head with 1000W LED engine will be at ISE 2020. (Image credit: ACME Lighting)

“We’re thrilled to be demonstrating our latest product developments at ISE, including our breakthrough Solar Impulse—a powerful, high-performing, CMY color mixing, hybrid LED moving head with a 1000W LED engine producing an impressive 35,000 lumens,” said Marco Galli, EMEA sales director, ACME Lighting. “We’re very proud of this versatile and reliable unit, which can be used as a beam, spot, and wash solution, with a four-blade framing shutter, and we can’t wait to showcase what it can do.”

Making its ISE debut will be the THUNDER-ROAR BL-200 CS, part of ACME’s BL-200 range of stackable LED blinder units, which offer multi-source RGBW LEDs for complete pixel control. Multiple units of the BL-200 series can be stacked together in both a horizontal and vertical arrangement to create dazzling designs, according to the company.

Other products ready for hands-on demo at ISE will include the Dotline360, a high-power batten with 12 x 30W RBGW LEDs and class-leading color mixing, and the Energy Spot Pro, a compact, lightweight fixture with a record output of 8,400 lumens. Many other LED blinders, PARs, and moving heads will also be on the company's ISE 2020 stand.

