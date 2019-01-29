Absen to Reveal Fine Pixel Generation of Solutions at ISE 2019

As part of its Fine Pixel Generation solution campaign, Absen will showcase three new narrow pixel pitch (NPP) product series at ISE 2019 on Stand 12-C60.

Featuring the latest in Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) and Common Cathode (CC) technologies, the new Aries Series (AX 1.5mm) and CR Series (CR 0.9mm) provide five times the strength as traditional LED screens whilst consuming 20-percent less power, according to Absen. The company added that by combining the two technologies in an innovative way, it has further reduced the pixel pitch of its LED screens whilst ensuring maximum durability.

Image 1 of 3 Aries Series 1.5mm Absen’s new Aries Series 1.5mm is the company’s first NPP display that has been specially designed to meet the growing demand for sub-2mm fine pitch LED in rental staging. Supporting HDR10 standard, the AX 1.5mm allows for a broader range of colors, while being road-rugged thanks to its corner edge protection. In addition, the AX 1.5 is also designed for fixed installations due to its 27.5-inch cabinet size, achieving a 16:9-aspect-ratio. This makes it easy to replace existing LCD video walls as well as supporting full front service to meet the needs of AV system integrators for fixed installs. Image 2 of 3 CR 0.9mm The CR 0.9mm has been designed to provide the highest detail to support mission-critical decision-making in secure operations. The product is suited for the corporate/control room sectors; it features true pixel-to-pixel HD in 4K and 8K, while achieving high grayscale at low brightness levels via CrystalView technology. Image 3 of 3 Absenicon The Absenicon is an all-in-one display solution—specifically developed for meeting rooms, event spaces, and lecture theatres—designed to empower presenters and captivate audiences. Boasting higher brightness, contrast, and color saturation than traditional projectors and LCD displays, Absenicon comes in five different standard sizes ranging from 110- to 220-inches, including 4K compatibility.