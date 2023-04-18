A True End-to-End SaaS Platform for System Integrators

D-Tools (opens in new tab) is making significant updates to its D-Tools Cloud platform. D-Tools has extended the capabilities of its web-based software to include a comprehensive service management suite, which enables recurring revenue opportunities for system integrators through the creation, sale, and management of service plans. Service plans can be designed in advance and presented as an option on any project proposal. Invoicing and payment collection are seamless within the D-Tools Cloud environment. Whether issued against a service agreement or as a one-off service call, service orders empower users to effectively schedule resources and assign tasks. Service technicians can expediently document problems found and actions taken, track their time, and complete the service call or indicate next steps, right from a mobile device.

"Most system integrators would agree that keeping clients happy and coming back for more is critical to their sustainability as a business and long-term success,” said Randy Stearns, D-Tools CEO. “By offering service plans, system integrators build stronger relationships, foster loyalty, and generate recurring revenue streams. The new service management suite of features in D-Tools Cloud provides our users the tools they need to succeed with their clients over the long run.

D-Tools Cloud is a robust, yet user-friendly multi-OS, web-based SaaS solution that is easily implemented and accessed from any web-enabled device. This innovative platform offers a wide range of features including sales pipeline management, intuitive visual quoting, multimedia proposals with e-sign and payment collection capabilities, change orders, product procurement using supplier-authorized dealer-specific pricing, as well as scheduling, time tracking, and task management. With the addition of a comprehensive service module, D-Tools Cloud fulfills its original objective of providing a complete end-to-end SaaS solution for system integrators.

D-Tools Cloud Service Management Suite capabilities include: