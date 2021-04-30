Audio-Technica Updates Wireless Manager Software

The What: Audio-Technica is issuing version 1.2.0 of its Wireless Manager software. The update available for immediate download. Customers who have A-T Wireless Manager previously installed will be notified of this new version via in-app messaging.

The What Else: Updated features include a new multi-point receiver function; improved interface and functionality enhancements; increased compatibility; and minor bug fixes. The software is compatible with Microsoft Windows 8.1 and 10; and macOS High Sierra (Version 10.13), macOS Mojave (Version 10.14) and macOS Catalina (Version 10.15).

The multi-point receiver function allows a single transmitter to switch between multiple compatible A-T network-enabled receivers that are set apart from one another. The user of the transmitter can pass from one receiver zone to the next, enjoying seamless audio muting and unmuting for wide coverage without the need for a distributed antenna system.

A single transmitter can switch between 10 receivers on a single group. Up to eight multi-point groups can be configured within a single Wireless Manager session. Applications could include large auditoriums/halls, houses of worship, sporting events, education campuses and other venues where installing long RF cable runs with antennas and necessary antenna management could become cumbersome and expensive.

The Bottom Line: A-T Wireless Manager software is compatible with all wireless devices operating in the UHF spectrum. When used with Audio-Technica 5000 Series (3rd Gen) and 3000 Series (4th Gen) with network control and monitoring, the software can coordinate and control all connected systems. The software can also interface with and monitor the latest 3000 Series networked chargers.