A Motherboard Upgrade for Datapath VSN400 Video Wall Controller

The What: Datapath has upgraded its VSN400 video wall controller with a high-performance motherboard for improved performance and support for the latest Intel processors. The updated VSN400 now supports Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake Core i5 processor, with the option to upgrade to intel's Core i7 or i9 where required. In addition, customers can select an optional 128GB RAM upgrade, available for projects that require high performance application support.

The What Else: Datapath's VSN400 is designed for video wall and multi-screen displays applications that require a balanced number of HD capture cards and HD video inputs. When matched with Datapath's broad portfolio of capture cards and graphics cards, the VSN400 can provide up to 64 HD outputs, or 16 outputs in 4K. Combinations of capture cards and graphics card can be matched to users' requirements—Image4K graphics cards and VisionSC-UHD2 capture cards can be combined to provide a true 4K input/4K output system, for example.

The Bottom Line: Designed to work with Datapath's latest Aetria solution, as well as the company's WallControl 10 management software, Datapath's VSN400 is available now.