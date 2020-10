"Three years ago I mused that I could make far more money writing essays for contract cheating paper mills than teaching writing."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now, essay mills are connecting dishonest students with papers that will pass Turnitin's plagiarism checker, and using that as a marketing tactic. Only time will tell how this will ultimately shake out, but this is not good news for Turnitin.