A Digital Upgrade Comes to Denver

Corporate real estate and office management firm Vector Property Services added digital signage as part of an upgrade to its workspace located in Denver’s central business district. AV solutions company King Systems oversaw the technological refresh and provided installation services, selecting SNA Displays to manufacture a 2.5 mm BOLD Interior LED video wall for the common area.

As part of the refresh, King Systems provided audio and video distribution throughout the space, including the yoga, fitness, and weight room areas. The system is controlled through Q-SYS using 10-inch touch panels and AVpro video distribution.

The 8x14.5-foot LED screen has a resolution of 990x1,760 pixels, meaning that the digital display processes more than 1.7 million pixels. It is positioned in a small alcove across from a raised pond that creates a unique environment for the room. The BOLD Interior display enhances the gathering space, which features an open-area style and plenty of natural light, via streaming content such as news and weather reports.

“Inherent to SNA Displays’ video display technology is the ability to push content from multiple sources onto one screen,” said Pat Green, vice president of systems at SNA Displays. “Vector Properties is taking full advantage of this feature and it shows. Kudos also to King Systems for installing the screen in such a way as to optimize its viewing distance.”