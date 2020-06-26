A Day in the Life of a Remote Instructor: Fall 2020 (Inside Higher Ed)

"You pour your second cup of coffee for the morning and get ready to hop online to teach. You have a designated work corner in your home space that you gradually shaped to suit your needs after a tumultuous spring term where you were launched unexpectedly into remote teaching. You brought your office chair home, bought an external keyboard and laptop riser online, and you’ve decorated your space with a few of your favorite photos."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will an average day look like for faculty working remotely next semester? Inside Higher Ed paints a detailed picture of what professors could experience in the fall.