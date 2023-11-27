'A Challenging Endeavour' Christie MicroTiles LED Makes Art on a... Piano?

Christie MicroTiles LED took the stage with Something Corporate during the band’s headlining reunion show at Las Vegas’ House of Blues on October 20, and their main stage performances at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21 and 22 as part of the When We Were Young festival. Vocalist and pianist Andrew McMahon performed on a piano fully wrapped in Christie MicroTiles LED, which displayed images and lyrics from the band’s beloved catalog. Kevin “Clutch” Page, principal, Procraft Media, who is also the bassist in Something Corporate, led the integration of this project.

Clutch had a new idea for the band’s reunion: To display the artwork and lyrics from the band’s albums using LED wrapped around the piano. “I threw it out there and didn’t know if it would stick. And then people got excited about it,” he said. “A lot of this is a nostalgia thing for the fans that have been around for 20-plus years, and we wanted to bring something special for them.”

(Image credit: Christie)

The next step was to figure out how to wrap the piano, and how much of it to cover. “I first thought it was just the downstage edges [the parts of the piano that are closest to the audience] that people would see, and then we realized we’d have image magnification with cameras moving around to broadcast the performance up to the large screens that are left and right of the stage.”

As a result, Clutch and McMahon wanted to encompass as much of the piano as possible. “I grabbed the tape measure and started doing some math to figure out how I could pull it off.” The solution? Christie MicroTiles LED. “I don't think we could have done it with another product because the form factor of MicroTiles LED is a lot smaller than other solutions on the market.” At 1,000 nits, MicroTiles LED was also bright enough to stand out on stage during Something Corporate’s daytime performance at the When We Were Young festival.

Christie MicroTiles LED incorporates the latest in LED display technology and advanced mechanical design. Proprietary Click-n-Go tiles are cabinet-free and can be arranged in near-limitless ways, including 90-degree inside and outside corners.

Clutch and the team from Procraft Media worked closely with Christie to design the wrap-around MicroTiles LED display. “We built a 3D model of the piano to ensure the tightest fit possible before we started fabrication,” said Clutch. The tiles are mounted on a custom wooden and aluminum frame that encompasses the piano, with the octrollers, which can control and power up to eight tiles, and cabling hidden between the frame and piano.