9 Next Steps to Make Online Education More Engaging (Campus Technology)

"For professors who thought that higher education was best delivered in a classroom, the coronavirus pandemic has required a profound paradigm shift. But, in reality, for most faculty members, classes are still delivered as lectures. It's only the modality that has changed. Instead of delivering lectures in elegant lecture halls, they are doing so over the internet. That is not sustainable."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of engagement can go a long way. As we eye the fall semester, it's clear that we need to move beyond the stop-gap measures that were necessary this spring. Campus Technology shares some advice.