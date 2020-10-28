8 Ways to Improve Group Work Online (Inside Higher Ed)

"In a recent survey of more than 3,000 undergraduates taking courses online during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vikki Katz, associate professor in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University, along with her team of collaborators, found students were unhappy doing large-scale group projects. Students in the study found such projects online so frustrating that Katz and her colleagues recommended, 'Group projects: just don’t do it.'"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It can be difficult to plan online group projects, but utilizing these strategies can help foster meaningful student collaboration at a distance. From considering structure and equity to checkpoints and adaptability, these tips will help you bring it all together.