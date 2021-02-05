7 higher-ed IT trends to track in 2021 (eCampus News)

"Higher education, like many other industries, has undoubtedly been hit heavily by the pandemic. Classes have shifted to online and hybrid environments, budgets are squeezed more than ever, and higher-ed IT and technology needs continue to evolve."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The past year has shown us that campus IT teams play a critical role in the success of their institutions. As schools chart a path forward through continued uncertainty, these IT trends will help keep campus operations on track.