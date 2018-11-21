64 Audio Reveals Black Friday Deals on In-Ear Monitors, Accessories

64 Audio has revealed that it will again host its annual Black Friday sale at www.64audio.com as well as via authorized 64 Audio dealers.

The event will take place from 12:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23 (PST) through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 (PST) and will include 15-20 percent discounts on custom and universal IEMs and accessories (excludes A2e and Chord Mojo Amplifier). Customers must utilize coupon code: BlackFriday64

“Black Friday has traditionally been a big event for us, and the music industry as a whole for that matter,” said Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “2018 has been a particularly big year for us, with many new product announcements, and we’re pleased to extend our biggest sale of the year to our newest models and our entire line of Universal earphones. If you’re a musician, audio engineer, or audiophile and have been thinking about getting into a new pair of 64 Audio IEMs, here is a great opportunity.”

From studio to stage to sophisticated home audio environments, 64 Audio has created the industry’s most innovative universal and custom-built in-ear monitors available to date. Founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko in 2010, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for more than a decade, he discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. 64 Audio supplies products worldwide to musicians, singers, and engineers, as well as audiophiles. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex, LID, and tia and 3D-Fit, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.