"The displacement of more than 40 million American workers from the employment ranks creates an unprecedented challenge. And community colleges will likely play a key role in helping prepare those workers for jobs as economies restart."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The massive unemployment caused by COVID-19 will have an impact on education, especially at community colleges. Employer demand is difficult to gauge at the moment, but EdSurge shares some strategies for serving learners.