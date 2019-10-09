5 ways to develop soft skills in the digital age (eCampus News)

"With the rise of automation, organizations worldwide have made soft skills like communication, collaboration, and critical thinking a top priority. To work successfully alongside machines, recent grads and the current workforce must rely on what makes them uniquely human."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As we see the use of AI and automation expand in the workplace, it underscores the importance of people embracing the skills that separate humans from machines. eCampus News shares why soft skills are necessary and how we can help students develop them via video assessment.