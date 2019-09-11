5 ways colleges are upgrading classroom acoustics (University Business)

"Initiatives to enhance acoustics and reduce background noise in instructional spaces can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars. Yet campus leaders are increasingly recognizing the critical role of acoustic design in creating an environment where speech is intelligible. Many classrooms have a speech intelligibility rating of 75% or less, according to the Acoustical Society of America."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With classroom design, no matter if the facility is brand new or an older space that is getting upgraded, acoustics should be a consideration from the get-go. University Business shares 5 tips to help classroom acoustics at your institution hit all the right notes.