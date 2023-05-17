5 Tools for a Better Collaborative Workflow

You may have heard, but when it comes to the workplace, we are working in very different times. Collaboration, and the technology to do so, is a must, especially when meetings today consist of those in the office and around the globe.

Our own Mark J. Pescatore took a dive into the frustrations many hybrid employees are still fighting through (opens in new tab)—three years into the "new normal." Per AVIXA, companies must ensure their "collaborative workflow solutions prioritize speed, agility, and scalability."

[A Meeting Equity Progress Report] (opens in new tab)

From cloud computing to successful videoconferencing, here are five technologies AVIXA thinks will keep companies ahead of the curve and ready to adapt to the ever-changing climate we are living though.

