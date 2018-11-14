5 Things You Need to Know About the New and Improved AVNetwork Website

You may have noticed that things look a little different around here. That’s because we’ve redesigned, re-engineered, and re-organized the AVNetwork website to make all the great content you’ve come to rely on easier than ever to find and use.

Here’s what’s new:

1. Business-Critical Content

You’ve told us what you want through what you read in our email newsletters and on our website—providing data that helps us understand the topics and formats most valuable to you. In response, we’ve changed our topical focus, prioritizing “Business,” “Expert Opinions” and “Products” in our navigation bar to help you easily access the content most important to you.

2. Faster Download Speed

Your time is important. AVNetwork is hosted on a new web platform to enable faster page loads, making it more efficient for you to get the content you need.

3. Bolder, More Useful Design

When you arrive at the new AVNetwork homepage, you’ll see what’s trending right away. The most important insights are highlighted in a large box of photos, alongside a quick list of the most recent news. Scroll down for more detailed previews of the latest content in each article category—perfect for browsing quickly to see what’s new each day.

4. Better Navigation and Search

Every page features a navigation bar that has been reorganized to showcase the highest-value content. There is also a “more” selection that reveals access to “Installations,” “Events,” “Profiles,” our “Resource Center,” “AV-iQ,” and the ability to subscribe to our magazines and email newsletters.

The navigation also includes quick access to collections of content from each of the brands within the network: SCN, AV Technology, Digital Signage Magazine, and Eduwire. Below the navigation is our new topics bar where we provide quick access to curated collections of timely and high-interest areas of focus.

The upper-right corner of every page includes an icon you can click for a much-improved search experience, in which you can find content by headline, author, company name, or technology type, and then further refine results by news or features to find exactly what you’re seeking.

5. More Mobile-Friendly and Responsive

The number of people using mobile devices for the majority of their online activity continues to grow; however, 70 percent of you still use a desktop browser to access AVNetwork. With that in mind, we gave the new site a modern, responsive design that adapts to fit a wide variety of screen sizes and resolutions, from smartphones to tablets to laptops to desktops, and even video walls! This ensures a mobile-friendly experience while retaining a traditional view from computer screens, with links to related and trending content on the periphery.