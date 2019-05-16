5 principles for thinking like a futurist (eCampus News)

"In 2018 we celebrated the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the Institute for the Future (IFTF). No other futures organization has survived for this long; we’ve actually survived our own forecasts! In these five decades we learned a lot, and we still believe—even more strongly than before—that systematic thinking about the future is absolutely essential for helping people make better choices today, whether you are an individual or a member of an educational institution or government organization. We view short-termism as the greatest threat not only to organizations but to society as a whole."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thinking like a futurist isn't just about making predictions — it also means crafting solid plans to move forward.