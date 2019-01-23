5 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating a Mobile Course (LearnDash)

"It’s one thing to be sold on the idea of mobile learning, but executing it effectively is another matter. For educators who are designing a course from scratch, creating a mobile-first program and then transitioning it to desktop is usually easier than the other way around. Mobile courses have more constraints than desktop, so while some adjustments may need to be made, they tend to be minor."—Source: LearnDash

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Crafting an effective mobile learning course, especially if you're trying to clone a desktop experience, requires solid planning. LearnDash outlines considerations that should be weighed while making the transition.