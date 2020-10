"At last count, 4,235 higher education institutions across the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic — affecting an estimated 25,798,790 students, according to a visualization from Entangled Solutions."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 is impacting a large number of institutions and students as campuses are closed and learning shifts to remote delivery. Campus Technology shares a visualization that helps further contextualize the numbers.