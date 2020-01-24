4 Ways to Ease Students' Transition to College (Campus Technology)

"Adjusting to life in college is one of the most challenging transitions in life. For many students, there are new routines to establish, workloads to balance, personal finances to manage — all while living away from home for the first time. It is incumbent upon universities to design and implement support systems that help students navigate their new environment and persist to graduation."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The transition to collegiate life isn't always a seamless one. To help students chart a successful course from the get-go, institutions should consider this experience and find ways to streamline and support.