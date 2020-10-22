4 Key Questions To Help You Protect Remote Learning Data Privacy (EdTech Magazine)

"If you’ve ever gotten a parking ticket or had your car towed, you know that there are countless ways to unintentionally break the law. Likewise, the increased use of virtual learning has introduced countless ways for educators to unwittingly violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the quick shift to remote learning, student data privacy concerns need to be addressed to make sure your online solutions comply with FERPA. This EdTech Magazine article breaks down some of the major points to consider.