4 ed tech trends colleges should be ready for (Education Dive)

"The way America goes to college is changing. Rising tuition and new workforce development pathways are encouraging prospective students to consider alternative post-secondary education options. Meanwhile, higher education is consolidating and the colleges remaining are taking programs online to reach a wider audience. And technologies such as augmented and virtual reality are changing the nature of instruction."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What are the edtech trends with potential to go beyond the hype and make a true impact in higher education? From blockchain to immersive technologies, Education Dive breaks it down.