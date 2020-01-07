3 ways colleges can use SMS text marketing (eCampus News)

"No matter how large or small, colleges often have a hard time disseminating information, news, and alerts to faculty, staff, students, and parents. Flyers, posts on school websites, social media accounts, and even blast emails aren’t enough anymore. Colleges need to take a strategy out of the business marketing playbook and use SMS text marketing. With six times the engagement of email, text marketing gives institutions the opportunity to interact with their target audience at a moment’s notice."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Flyers and mailers feeling too old school? Emails engagement numbers falling flat? Read how SMS messages could help market your institution.