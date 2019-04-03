3 Keys to Engaging Faculty in Instructional Design (Inside Higher Ed)

"Popular media is littered with stories of counterintuitive insights rooted in the empathetic approach to creating systems and processes that often typifies design thinking. Traveler surveys helped airports discover that longer distances between arrival gates and baggage claim actually increased satisfaction. Focus groups with nurses helped hospital administrators learn that draping leaders in blaze-orange jackets could reduce costly confusion in the ER."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At scale is where AI can provide its greatest benefit—delivering more points of data and more personalized services. But where is the line between scale and privacy? Between empathy and building brand loyalty, in the case of an AI-enabled app? Fascinating read and unique angle on AI.