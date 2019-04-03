3 Keys to Engaging Faculty in Instructional Design (Campus Technology)

"With the growth in hybrid and online courses and the introduction of open educational resources, active learning concepts and new learning spaces, it is an exciting time to be an instructional designer in higher education. More faculty members need help rethinking course activities, materials and assessments. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Build a network, work on your flexibility, and establish trust—these are the keys to engaging faculty in instruction design. What's working (and not working) at your school?