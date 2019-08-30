3 great ways to supercharge student engagement (eCampus News)

"No matter what the subject, before students can learn new skills or absorb new material, they need to be paying attention. Here, three educators share the tech tools and best practices they use to improve student engagement and make sure students are energized, focused, and ready to learn."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping learners engaged is a key piece of the student success puzzle. If you're looking to shore up student engagement at your institution, this article shares some solid advice from the perspectives of three different educators.