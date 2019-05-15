3 drivers of new online learning models (eCampus News)

"Online learning models are a higher-ed staple for many different reasons, including flexibility, availability to students in different geographical areas, and the ability to help workers build new skills or strengthen existing ones."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As student demographics shift, the needs of new groups of learners impact learning models. eCampus News breaks down the three specific kinds of students pushing online ed forward today: traditional students, degree completers, and Master's students.