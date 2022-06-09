3 Audio-Technica Products to See at InfoComm 2022

Audio-Technica (opens in new tab) (booth W1713), a leading innovator in transducer technology for 60 years (opens in new tab), is displaying the ATND1061 Beamforming Ceiling Array Microphone and several of its solutions at InfoComm 2022.

ATND1061 Beamforming Ceiling Array Microphone

The ATND1061 is an ideal solution for conference rooms, boardrooms and meeting spaces from large to small. Designed in a familiar form factor (roughly the size of a wireless access point), the ATND1061 is easy to install, set up, and operate. It may be used singly or in multiples (for larger meeting spaces) to capture every person speaking in a room with clear, natural audio that reduces distracting environmental sounds.

Room configuration, zone setup and other settings are handled through A-T’s user-friendly Digital Microphone Manager software application. The ATND1061 has six individual output channels, which, collectively, can be configured with up to 32 user-defined microphone pickup zones, providing the flexibility to cover a wide variety of room sizes and meeting types. Across all the output channels, the microphone’s 90-degree orthogonal beams are capable of focusing on a particular point in space, preventing the pickup of unwanted noise. Get all the facts and features here (opens in new tab).

Four condenser boundary microphones on display

The ES945O/FM3 omnidirectional, ES947C/FM3 cardioid, ES945O/FM5 omnidirectional and ES947C/FM5 cardioid condenser boundary microphone. These mics feature a capacitive-type user switch that enables muting of the microphone – making them especially ideal for conferencing applications. The FM3 models replace the existing ES945/LED and ES947/LED and feature local muting, while the FM5 models represent an entirely new product for Audio-Technica with an advanced feature set offering remote muting and control.

The omnidirectional ES945O/FM3 and cardioid ES947C/FM3 feature a 3-pin XLR output connector. Designed for clear, highly intelligible conferencing, recording, monitoring and other demanding sound pickup applications, the ES945O/FM3 and ES947C/FM3 mount unobtrusively in tabletops or panels, but include a highly visible two-state RGB LED ring (7 selectable colors + OFF) to indicate mute status. The microphones’ polar patterns provide 360° (ES945O/FM3) and 120° (ES947C/FM3) coverage, respectively. A rugged all-metal case with a two-layer steel mesh grille protects the microphone element, while A-T’s proprietary UniGuard RFI-shielding technology provides outstanding rejection of radio frequency interference (RFI). Both mics are equipped with a self-contained power module, eliminating the need for an external one, and come with a pair of rubber isolators for mechanical isolation from the mounting surface. For more information and detailed features, click here (opens in new tab).

New 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The new IEM is designed to bring professional sound quality and features to all levels of performers and performance venues. Designed for use by musicians, system integrators, HOW technical personnel and owners of live-performance venues, the ATW-3255 3000 Series Wireless In-Ear Monitor System is an exceptional performer in both value and in operation. The durable in-ear monitor system is easy to use and, crucially, delivers high-quality sound with dependable RF across more than three times the tuning bandwidth of competitive models in its price range.

With design elements modeled after A-T’s acclaimed 3000 Series UHF Wireless Microphone Systems, the 3000 Series IEM system features a rack-mount transmitter with front-panel controls and large OLED display, compact body-pack receiver and ATH-E40 professional in-ear monitor headphones. The body-pack receiver’s efficient headphone amp and ATH-E40 headphone’s proprietary dual-phase push-pull drivers combine to provide clear, natural sound quality on any stage. For more information, click here (opens in new tab).