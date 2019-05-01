With National Small Business Week approaching and the five-year average growth rate in the number of Latino firms having been two to three times the national average for the past 15 years, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurs.

To help Hispanic entrepreneurs find the most fertile ground for their enterprises, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 24 key metrics. The data set ranges from Hispanic entrepreneurship rate to Hispanic income growth to share of Hispanic-owned businesses.



To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-hispanic-entrepreneurs/6491/