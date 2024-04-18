135-inch Direct View LED is the Right Fit for this Conference Space Upgrade

Headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, CSI Electrical Contractors has been a leader in highly technical and innovative electrical design and construction since 1990. Their team of consultants, engineers, project managers, tradespeople, and professionals deliver the best solutions for customers’ electrical engineering and construction needs.

The CSI Solar Group conference room had been causing headaches for years. Along with an aging projector system, the original installed equipment never quite worked as intended. More than one AV company failed to find a solution, and the patience (and money) to chase a fix ran out. Things changed when the company began working with larger customers on bigger projects.

“Our business in solar took off, and we began getting bigger projects and more customers,” David Pelayo, CSI director of human resources and technology said. “The budget for this division increased, and our new AV partner Avidex finally figured out the problem.”

Time for a Big (135-inch) Change

At that point, Pelayo explained, the team decided to change-up the technology entirely. With a bigger budget to work with, and huge solar farm companies looking to partner with them, the decision was made to install a large LED screen as the room’s visual focal point.

“We wanted to create a conference room that reflected the size and scope of the business,” Pelayo said. “Avidex presented us with options, and LED displays in the 86-inch to 98-inch size range were the sweet spot in terms of price.” Out of the many display options considered, the team quickly gravitated toward the ViewSonic CDE9830 98-inch commercial display.

“Because we knew ViewSonic is a great brand in terms of quality, performance, and price, we reached out to them to look at their large conference room displays,” Ruben Estrada, CSI network administrator said. “When we got to the ViewSonic showroom and saw the Direct View LED display, we all fell in love with it and didn’t want to consider anything else.”

It wasn’t just bigger, Pelayo added, the ViewSonic 135-inch Direct View LED display was ideal for creating a high-impact space for the Solar Group to hold its most important customer meetings. It further provided an all-in-one solution with easier front-of-screen maintenance, along with outstanding color and detail.

Time Tested

At over a year since the ViewSonic Direct View LED display was installed, the team has heard nothing but positive feedback from the Solar Group users.

“Given the type of work we do, detail is critical. The ViewSonic Direct View LED display delivers the crystal-clear images our engineers need to showcase project plans and spreadsheets to customers,” Guy Coria, CSI director of IT said. “The brightness and color are also outstanding. We haven’t heard anything negative about the screen. Everything they throw at it presents well.”

As is typical with AV installations, there were a few bumps along the way. A few parts were delayed, pushing back the initial time frame; a panel was installed upside down; and the color matrix required adjusting.

“We’re very meticulous, and we asked to have the color coordination adjusted,” Pelayo said. “The ViewSonic tech team came in and dialed it in really well. They were terrific to work with.”

All in all, the installation process went smoothly, the team agreed, including righting the upside-down panel.

“We used the vacuum tool to remove and reinsert panels,” Pelayo said. “We were nervous at first about damaging them, but they’re actually very durable and resilient. It was easy to do.”

Looking back over the experience, the CSI technical and IT team concluded that ViewSonic lived up to its brand reputation, both in product quality and customer experience.

“Our ViewSonic rep, Steve Rodriguez, is a great guy and worked with us closely to ensure that our needs were met,” said Pelayo. “Whether it’s desktop monitors or big-screen conference room displays, the ViewSonic products we’ve tested and used are top-notch.”