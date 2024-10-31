11 Cloud-Based Unica 9K4 Amplifiers Power Up Jenny Craig Arena

Fans at the new-look Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego can expect a whole new aural experience thanks to Powersoft. University of San Diego's 5,100-seat arena, which is home to the Toreros men's and women's basketball teams, as well as the San Diego Toreros women's volleyball team, turned to 11 cloud-based Powersoft Unica 9K4 amplifier platforms to enhance the game-day experience.

The indoor arena broke ground in 1999 and was refurbished in 2015, when it was equipped with a redesigned floor and LED scoring tables, though the recent upgrade, completed in May, was the first major overhaul of the ageing audio system since its opening.



“I’ve used Powersoft amplifier platforms many times over the course of my career, but these new ones [Unica] were hot off the manufacturing press, if you will,” said John Pierce, chief technology officer of system integrator ITI Systems, which paired the Unica amplifiers with a 14-box Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeaker system (DX1226 with Sub118 subs) for the Jenny Craig Pavilion. “As our first deployment with this particular amplifier, it was a relief to find out how easy it was to configure, and the support from Powersoft was almost immediate; you call the phone and they pick up and provide technical support, which we also appreciated.”

“They we relooking to get quality power for their new audio: intelligibility and efficiency were the key drivers,” added Peter Hogan, director of strategic initiatives for ITI Systems and project manager for the JCP install, which also included the integration of a new broadcast system for the arena. Hogan explained that the choice of Unica was key to meeting the brief for a more efficient audio set-up that would deliver a high-impact audio experience while still fitting into the existing venue infrastructure: “The Powersoft amps are more efficient than the old system, so they were able to power more speakers using less electricity. Space saving was also important in the existing location, and because of the amplifiers’ compact size [1RU] , we were able to eliminate a rack.



Delivering for the Jenny Craig Pavilion in its 4L | 9K4 guise (four audio channels, 9,000W), the Unica range is designed to meet the requirements of installs of all sizes and scopes, enabling AV professionals and system integrators to cover a huge range of applications within a single amplifier family.



Working to a design by AV consultant Anthony James Partners, Hogan and team additionally specified Q-SYS processing and Dante networking for the arena, with the entire system able to be controlled by the JCP athletics department from a touchpad on the mezzanine. “The intelligibility, clarity and the overall performance that Unica provides, it's a great match for the Fulcrum [speakers] and the rest of the system,” commented Pierce.

Pierce praised Unica’s cloud capabilities and MyUniverso software for enabling the easy remote monitoring of the amplifiers. “We can see how [the amps] are performing and how they're doing with power, control, and applying power appropriately," he said. "We like that visibility. So, that was a great tool as well.



“The feedback from the athletics team has been great," Pierce concluded. "They're very happy with both our performance and their new system. In terms of efficiency and intelligibility, this upgrade is such a major difference for them. It’s really nice to have worked on a project where the end result is so valued and appreciated by the client.”