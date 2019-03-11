10 Key Elements for Choosing the Best Digital Signage Solution

Did you know that choosing a SOC (system on chip) digital signage solution means there is no need for an external media player? The computing and processing are inside the digital signage display. It’s an all-in-one solution.

Developers agree that using an open source platform provides the most flexibility for clients.

These are just two of the top 10 elements developers and decision makers should keep in mind when looking for a new digital signage solution.

Download the infographic for more.

Additional Resource:

Sony’s Most Advanced All-in-One BRAVIA Display with iRevo Cloud-based Digital Signage

This post is sponsored by Sony.