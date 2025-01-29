1 SOUND Helps Liven Up Country Music in New York City

Desert 5 Spot, a “cosmic Americana” dance and music venue, opens its second location in Williamsburg and set out to enhance its live music experience with an American-made audio system by 1 SOUND. Inspired by Joshua Tree hideouts and vintage roadside motels, the venue pairs its rustic charm with top-tier sound quality, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit country bar with nightly live music and DJ performances.

Desert 5 Spot partnered with Anthem Productions to integrate its audio system. The venue experienced 1 SOUND loudspeakers and discovered they could have a powerhouse sound system custom color-matched to complement the walls of the rustic venue.

For the main PA at the stage, Anthem deployed two Contour CT212 loudspeakers that were flown with their respective Fly Bar accessory as the main left and right. The Contour series is a 3-way speaker, known for its constant directivity horn design, which means its dispersion pattern is absolutely precise and coherent dispersion down to 200 Hz. This design minimizes off-axis noise pollution, even in high-SPL live band settings, reducing sound bleeding onto the stage and resulting in cleaner onstage microphone signals. With a max SPL of 140 dB, the smaller Contour CT28s were hung with the Fly Bar accessory as a left and right delay. Two SUB2112s were set on either side of the stage. 1 SOUND’s SUB2112, is a loud, deep, and impactful subwoofer. It is comprised of two 21-inch drivers which provide the powerful sub-bass and one 12-inch driver which gives this subwoofer a more clear and punchy sonic performance with its upper bass.

To provide a distributed audio design for this bar and dance venue, Anthem deployed full range Cannon C8s for the entry of the venue and the VIP table areas. The Cannon C8s have impressive SPL and impact for such a compact loudspeaker with a bandwidth down to 55 Hz. This coaxial loudspeaker made with a compression driver has a max SPL of 120 dB and packs a punch while still having 1 SOUND’s signature sonic clarity.

Anthem enlisted 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop to color-match each Cannon C8 to the wall it was mounted on. Powered by Powersoft’s T604A and T609A amplifiers, this sound system delivers exceptional sonic clarity with high-energy and impactful sound. Desert 5 Spot has established itself as the ultimate dance destination, renowned for its fantastic live bands, DJs, and atmosphere.